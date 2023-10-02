Sheikh Jassim remains committed to a full takeover of Manchester United



Manchester United’s strategic review, announced last year, is showing no signs of nearing an end and the latest update suggests it is going to rumble on.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was mulling over acquiring a minority stake of the club.

The INEOS chairman, along with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani were the bidders who wanted to buy the club outright in different ways.

Sir Jim’s U-turn

While the petrochemicals billionaire was willing to keep the Glazers on as minority shareholders, Sheikh Jassim wanted to buy the club outright and went as far as bidding five times.

However, none of the bids were at the level the American family were dreaming of and hence the process has dragged on for months, instead of ending in the first quarter of the year as detailed.

News of Ratcliffe’s sudden change of heart could see the Glazers stay on as majority shareholders with most of the voting rights, a disastrous result for fans.

Fan groups have been protesting against the ownership for a long time now for their dismal handling of the club and for their neglect of the club’s facilities.

Amid this concerning news, Sky Sports have now indicated that Sheikh Jassim remains committed to his fifth and final bid and has no plans of backing out.

“Sheikh Jassim still wants to complete a takeover of Manchester United and is committed to his bid, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering acquiring a minority stake.

“Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and British industrialist Ratcliffe have made bids which value United at about £5bn, but the Glazers have been holding out for higher offers.”

Sheikh Jassim not changing his stance

The Raine group, charged with handling affairs, has yet to get back to either party but this latest stance from Ratcliffe could once again get the process moving.

There was fear that the process had stopped or that the Glazers simply did not want to sell. It is well-known that Avram and Joel are reluctant to sell as they feel the club’s valuation can soar.

But it is evident that something has to give as the club is in desperate need of funds to improve Old Trafford and training facilities at Carrington, not to mention the injection of funds required for the first team.

Whether the INEOS bid will be accepted and used for that purpose remains a mystery as of now.

