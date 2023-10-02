Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering Paul Mitchell for possible Man United role as Monaco confirm his exit



INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering Paul Mitchell for a possible role at Manchester United if his bid to buy the club proves successful.

This comes after AS Monaco’s recent announcement that Mitchell has left his role at the club.

A report covered by The Peoples Person in March indicated that Ratcliffe is an admirer of the former Wigan Athletic player and would seek to enlist his services to turn United’s fortunes around.

Liverpool were also said to be keen on Mitchell as a replacement for Michael Edwards.

The transfer expert has called time on his tenure at Monaco. He cited the need to spend more time with his family and the fact that he had already achieved what he sought to do as his main reasons for leaving the principality.

He has also previously held backroom positions at RB Leipzig, Tottenham, Southampton and MK Dons.

The 42-year-old is largely credited with unearthing the likes of Delli Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son and Kieran Trippier while contracted to Tottenham.

At Southampton, he discovered Sadio Mane and Dusan Tadic. In Germany with Leipzig, Mitchell added the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku to the ranks.

He will be replaced by Thiago Scuro who will directly report to Monaco president Dmitry Rybolovlev. Scuro will oversee both the club’s sporting and commercial departments.

Ben Jacobs adds, “Monaco confirm sporting director Paul Mitchell has left the club. Always planned for after the summer window.”

“Mitchell confirmed he was leaving in March. Hasn’t yet got a role lined up and will take time to assess.”

“Has been considered by Jim Ratcliffe if successful in Manchester United bid.

Mitchell’s knowledge and expertise would be a welcome addition at Old Trafford. United have struggled in the transfer market. The 20-time English champions have overpaid for targets multiple times and have also frequently recruited the wrong profile of players.

