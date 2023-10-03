Altay Bayindir opens up on life at Manchester United ahead of Galatasaray clash

Manchester United made major changes to their goalkeeping department this summer, with David de Gea ending his twelve year stay as the club’s number one.

Andre Onana was joined by Turkish stopper Altay Bayindir to fill the gloves of United’s outgoing Spanish star.

Bayindir is yet to make his debut for Erik ten Hag but could be in line for his first start in this evening’s Champions League game against Galatasaray, at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has spoken before the crunch clash on how he’s settled into life in Manchester, as reported by Turkish media.

“Life is so beautiful. I’m really good. Everyone’s approach is very warm. Where a player wants to be is where he or she is wanted. I’m happy to be where I want to be,” he said.

Erik ten Hag recently admitted that making sure Bayindir is up-to-speed with the English game is the reason he is yet to make his bow, with Onana continuing to play in the Carabao Cup as well as the league.

Bayindir has, himself, acknowledged there is a huge difference between the pace of the game in England and Turkey.

“It’s a league that gives pleasure to the viewers, like a basketball game. It’s a little different in our country. Football is a game that is played very quickly here,” said the Turk.

Bayindir then spoke glowingly on his new boss and says Ten Hag is a positive manager who is looking for details in the game.

“Erik ten Hag is very positive, knowledgeable. What defines football are details that seem simple. These are the things that the teacher thinks about the most,” he added.

The ‘keeper then opened up on what it will be like to welcome a team from his native land to Old Trafford and says he is looking forward to facing the Turkish giants.

“It’s a good and different feeling to face Galatasaray. You are also a player of a great worldwide community representing your country. It’s a good feeling that they’re coming here. I will welcome them in a welcoming way,” said Bayindir.

However, should he be picked to start tonight’s (Tuesday’s) game, he will fight for United and do all he can to ensure his new side leave with the valuable three points.

“Of course, there is a team that I fight for the colours of (United), and for me, where I work is important. But the players of my country’s team are valuable to me,” he concluded.

Whoever gets the nod in goal for United this evening will need to be on form, with Galatasaray in fine fettle in their domestic league.

On the other hand, United have suffered an indifferent start to their Premier League campaign and are still looking for their first points on their return to the Champions League, having lost in Munich in the opening fixture in Group A.

Galatasaray picked up one point in their opening game, having come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw with Danish Champions Copenhagen, on Matchday 1.