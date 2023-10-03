Andre Onana puts in shambolic performance as Man United are beaten by Galatasaray



Manchester United suffered their second defeat in a row across all competitions as they were beaten by Galatasaray at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Muhammad Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi were enough to sink United.

United’s goals were clinched by Rasmus Hojlund, who got a brace.

As a result of their second defeat in as many matches in the competition, the Red Devils are now firmly bottom of Group A.

They have a mountain to climb if they harbour any hopes of making it into the next round of the competition.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 56% possession to Galatasaray’s 44%.

The team had a total of 16 shots, with five of these being on target. In comparison, the Turkish giants registered a total of 15 cracks at goal. Four required Andre Onana to intervene.

United strung together 460 passes with a success rate of 75%.

Galatasaray managed 380 passes with a pass accuracy of 70%.

One of the United players culpable for the defeat was Onana. The goalkeeper had yet another performance to forget between the sticks.

For the opposition’s second and third goals, he could have done much better and made more of an effort to keep the shots out.

A terrible pass from him to Casemiro was intercepted by a Galatasaray player. This forced the Brazilian midfielder to put in a strong tackle inside the box. Okan Buruk’s side were awarded a penalty and Casemiro was sent off for the challenge.

Luckily, Icardi missed the penalty but the Argentine striker made amends just minutes later.

During the time he was on the pitch, the Cameroonian only made one save.

He failed to make any punch, high claim or complete a run out from his goalline.

Onana made two errors that led to a goal for Galatasaray. The 27-year-old had 34 touches of the ball.

A major strength of Onana is his ability on the ball. He was poor in this aspect. He only had a pass accuracy of 59% to his name.

Out of the 16 long balls he tried to ping to his teammates, the former Inter Milan was only successful on seven occasions.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Questions will definitely be asked of Onana as the debate into his uninspiring start to life at United carries on. The noise will certainly grow louder after his display against Galatasaray.

