Confirmed Man United XI vs Galatasaray: Hannibal Mejbri to start



Hannibal will start for Manchester United against Galatasaray this evening.

The defence is unchanged from the side that lost 1-09 to Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Andre Onana in goal behind Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat.

In midfield, Hannibal comes in for Facundo Pellistri, with Casemiro, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford keeping their places.

It is unclear who will play on the right, but in all likelihood it will be Fernandes.

It is a great leap of faith from manager Erik ten Hag to start the young Tunisian, whose workrate has impressed in recent games.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the line once again.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1709263352419987899?s=20

On the substitutes’ bench there are two goalkeepers, Altay Bayindir and Radek Vitek.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are the defensive reserves.

Antony is on the bench having returned from a leave of absence following a personal matter involving domestic violence allegations.

He is joined by Scot McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial.

This is a must-win match for United, having lost their opener to Bayern Munich. On paper, this home tie, along with that against FC Copenhagen, represents one of the group’s most winnable ties.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.