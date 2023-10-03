Erik ten Hag confirms he will hold talks with Andre Onana after horrible display against Galatasaray



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will talk to Andre Onana following the goalkeeper’s shambolic performance against Galatasaray.

United fell to a 2-3 defeat at Old Trafford in their second game of the Champions League campaign.

At the moment, the club is at the bottom of Group A on zero points.

Onana was partly responsible for United’s loss at the hands of Galatasaray. The Cameroonian could have arguably saved the Turkish giants’ second and third goals.

It was also his hospital pass that directly led to Casemiro being sent off.

Ten Hag spoke to TNT after the match and spoke about the former Inter Milan man and his difficult start to life with the Red Devils.

He said, “I think I need to talk to more players but I need to talk with Andre of course. I will encourage him and I have to back him. He’s a great goalkeeper.”

Ten Hag also called for unity even as pressure mounts on himself and his players following a poor start to the season.

He attributed United’s troubles to a weak mentality that makes it impossible to hold on to a lead after scoring.

“Some fundamental errors, you can’t allow them at this level. We are all together, it’s not only one, it’s as a team we make errors. We were twice up, and you don’t expect this outcome. We expect more, together, the players with me, all, together.”

He praised Rasmus Hojlund for grabbing a brace.

“Rasmus [Højlund] scored two great goals. We’re happy with that but of course but we didn’t win the game. He can be really happy with his goals.”

When asked about Marcus Rashford’s poor passing attempt to square the ball to Bruno Fernandes inside the box, Ten Hag remarked, “That’s up to Marcus.”

He added, “In such a moment he has to make a decision.”

