Erik ten Hag speaks about Antony’s return



Erik ten Hag has explained the situation which allowed Antony to return to the Manchester United first-team following his extended leave of absence.

The Brazilian winger was accused of a number of allegations of physical violence against women while in Brazil reporting for national team duty.

Antony was subsequently removed from the Brazilian squad and it was decided he would not return to United until further notice, as agreed with the club.

The 23-year old spoke with Brazilian authorities in June and flew back to the UK last week. Local police raised “no objection” to the player returning to the UK.

Antony then conducted a voluntary interview with the Greater Manchester Police force. He was released without charge, though an investigation is still under way.

Ten Hag revealed yesterday Antony had returned to training and was in contention to play some role in tonight’s match against Galatarasay:

“He trained during his leave of absence in Brazil every day. We sent him over a training scheme and he did very good. He looked very fit yesterday. We’ll see today in training. So he has two days training. And he’s a very fit guy.

He seems also mentally very good. So he’s really hungry to play. Passionate to play. So we’ll see and we’ll take it into consideration,” Erik ten Hag told TNT Sports.

The Dutch manager was quick to stress how seriously the club had taken the situation however.

“We took this case very seriously. So we gave him time against those allegations to find the right answer. We cooperated fully in Brazil. We cooperated fully in the UK after his return.

So there are no charges at this moment, so he can be back. Now it’s about his physical and mental state. What we have to test, we have to judge, to see if he can come back into the squad.”

Antony’s return will prove a boost to United on the pitch, with the right-wing having suffered in his absence.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first-team following a public dispute with Ten Hag, while Amad Diallo continues to rehabilitate from his injury in pre-season. Facundo Pellistri has been deployed on the right but has lacked quality on the ball.

Ten Hag will be pleased to have his first-choice option for the right-wing back at Old Trafford.

