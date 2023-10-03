“It’s my signature”: Rasmus Hojlund reacts after Man United’s defeat to Galatasaray



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has expressed his mixed feelings on the club’s defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in the Champions League.

United were beaten by three goals to two.

Both of the Red Devils’ goals were scored by Hojlund. The former Atalanta man now has three goals for United. All three have come in Europe.

He is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League or the Carabao Cup.

The Dane spoke to MUTV after the game and expressed both his delight at grabbing a brace and disappointment in the final result.

He said, “I feel happy and unhappy at the same time. It’s not about me, it’s about taking the three points and right now we’re not good enough.”

On how United can overturn their current predicament and get back to winning ways, the 20-year-old explained that the most important thing is to remain united and navigate the problems together.

He added, “I was brought in to score goals and I’m happy to have scored two today.”

Hojlund opened up on his second goal – he embarked on a run and went through on goal before producing a chipped effort that frankly Fernando Muslera had no chance of saving.

The goalscorer described the finish as “a wonderful feeling.”

He stated, “An incredible goal. It’s my signature, a Rasmus goal!”

Hojlund also spoke about his developing partnership with Marcus Rashford, which he said was getting better with every game due to the constant communication and talks between them.

