Jadon Sancho in regular contact with Borussia Dortmund over January move



Manchester United’s results on the pitch are on a downward spiral while manager Erik ten Hag is grappling with injuries and off-field controversies.

He was desperately short of a right winger with Antony missing due to allegations of domestic violence in the last one month while Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team.

While the Brazilian is back, the Englishman’s case continues to rumble on with the winger refusing to apologise despite maligning the image of the manager in public.

Sancho-ETH tiff does not look like it will end on a happy note

When Ten Hag criticised Sancho’s training performances, the former Borussia Dortmund star instead chose to accuse the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat and for providing preferential treatment to others.

The PFA and his England colleagues at the club have asked him to apologise and get back to playing but the 23-year-old has remained obstinate and is refusing to bow down to the manager.

Sancho has been banned from availing any first-team facility at Carrington with the player spotted playing EA FC 24 late into the night while arriving late to training.

The problem has escalated to such an extent that the club, who are backing the boss, are prepared to cut their losses and sell the winger as soon as possible.

Sancho himself remains open to leaving and there has been interest in his services from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and Dortmund.

As per Sky Sports Germany, Sancho remains in contact with Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and January loan cannot be ruled out.

Sancho in regular touch with Dortmund

Considering the player’s wages and the fact that United paid €85 million for him, not many clubs can afford him in the winter window and hence a loan move could be the best option.

“The thing will definitely be finished in the winter. He wants to leave and there is a possibility of a loan because a sale is too expensive for many interested parties,” explained Florian Plettenberg.

“He is in regular contact with Terzic and this Dortmund issue will continue. As of now, a change is still unrealistic, but the possible return of the currently unhappy prodigal son to Dortmund cannot be ruled out.”

For the sake of team harmony, a separation is the best possible outcome for both parties unless Sancho mends his ways.

