Jeremie Frimpong signs new long-term deal at Bayer Leverkusen



Jeremie Frimpong is set to sign a new long-term deal with Bayer Leverkusen until 2028.

The Dutchman has been in excellent form for his club this season, delivering a goal and three assists in Leverkusen’s opening six games.

It constitutes a continuation of an impressive attacking return for Frimpong from last year, where he returned eight goals and seven assists in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, having won five and drawn one in the league so far.

Xabi Alonso (manager) has constructed an exciting team, full of energy and pace who look to overwhelm the opposition with unrelenting attacks. No one has scored more in Germany this year than Leverkusen.

Employing a flexible system originating in a 3-4-3 formation, Frimpong is stationed in the right wing-back role where his speed and trickery can be utilised to its greatest effect.

The width he provides through constant incisive overlaps are a trait sorely lacking at Old Trafford at present.

Doubts remain over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, with the idea of a more attacking option at right-back thought to be in the mind of Erik ten Hag.

Frimpong has been strongly linked to United in the past with reports suggesting the club would target the Dutchman due to his previous contract situation (his pre-existing contract set to expire in 2025).

This is why this latest update will prove such a blow to officials at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano revealed the news of Frimpong’s new contract last night on X (formerly known as Twitter):

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Jeremie Frimpong set to accept new long term deal proposal from Bayer Leverkusen. Understand Dutch right back expected to sign new contract valid until June 2028, deal being sealed right now. Many clubs keep tracking Frimpong but he’s set to accept Bayer proposal. pic.twitter.com/tcTl2dXF5j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2023

If the flying Dutchman continues this current vein of form, however, United may be forced to continue their long-standing pursuit, regardless of the fee.