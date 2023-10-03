Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray: Player Ratings



Manchester United were beaten by Galatasaray 2-3 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 3- No clean sheet again for him as he flapped at balls and caused Casemiro’s sending-off with a poorly hit pass which went straight to the opposition. Needs a reset.

Diogo Dalot 5- Wilfried Zaha gave him nightmares and the pre-match predictions of an overworked Dalot struggling against the Ivorian came true. Was easily held off by Zaha for the opener. Somewhat better in the second half.

Victor Lindelof 6- The best of a bad bunch mainly because he didn’t make any mistakes. Made a key interception that could have led to a goal.

Raphael Varane 4- Not his usual assertive self and lacking the organisational skills to radiate calmness in defence. Galatasaya’s pass for the second goal went through his legs.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- Has suffered quite a come-down from his sterling debut performance. The sooner United can get him in midfield and away from one-on-ones against opposition wingers, the better it will be for both, the club and the player.

Casemiro 4- Got sent off courtesy of Onana’s mishit pass but didn’t cover himself in glory otherwise either. Goes wandering too often in search of goalscoring adventures, leaving the midfield empty.

Mason Mount 6- Was involved in most of United’s threatening attacks. Played some good passes but should have scored from his clear-cut chance inside the box.

Hannibal 5- The usual grit and toughness is there but the quality was missing here. Needed to slow it down and probe for openings.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Speaking of needing to slow it down, Fernandes played some erratic passes as United made the head-scratching decision to reach the opposition’s goal in the fewest passes possible.

Marcus Rashford 6- Finally made a good on-ball decision as he crossed expertly for Hojlund to head it in. Needs to do more of that because otherwise, his decision-making, or the lack of it, kept appearing.

Rasmus Hojlund 8- The brightest spark in the team as he played a proper centre-forward game. All the skills were on display here with smart hold-up play, poacher’s instinct in the box, dribbling past players, and pressing off the ball. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen 6.5- Came on at half-time and did exactly what was expected of him. Calmed the proceedings, got United control and became the orchestrator.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5- Was enterprising and electric off the bench as he tried to create something but to no effect.

Antony 6- Not much impact.

Anthony Martial 6- Had a pop at goal but was offside anyway.

