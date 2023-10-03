Manchester United could turn to Wolves ace Pedro Neto if Jadon Sancho leaves in January



Manchester United’s on-field performances have been dismal and they have been partly caused by the numerous injuries and off-field controversies.

The defence has missed both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez while manager Erik ten Hag has been without both his first-choice right-wingers during this difficult period.

Antony was accused of domestic violence and was missing for over a month while police investigated the matter. The Brazilian has since returned to training and could play a part in the Champions League game against Galatasaray.

ETH has found Sancho difficult to manage

Jadon Sancho, however, has been banished from the first team for accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while providing preferential treatment to others.

All the Dutch boss had done was comment on the England international’s poor training displays and this led to the situation escalating.

The 23-year-old has refused to apologise and has been barred from utilising any first-team facility at the club. He is likely to be moved on during the January transfer window.

The Englishman is in touch with his former club Borussia Dortmund and the possibility of a loan move cannot be ruled out at this stage.

If Sancho ends up leaving during the winter transfer window, United will most likely need a replacement to come in as the club is currently short of right-wingers.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto could be a possible option, especially after his blistering start to the campaign.

“Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January,” Romano said.

Pedro Neto could be an option

“There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January.”

The in-form Portugal international has one goal and four assists in seven games and there is already interest from Arsenal and Liverpool and more are likely to join the race if he keeps this level up.



Neto has a current market valuation of €28 million as per Transfermarkt but Wolves are expected to ask for more than £50 million considering his importance to the team.

Under the Glazers, United have usually stayed away from lavish spends in January and Ten Hag has had to be content with loan deals so that is a major problem.