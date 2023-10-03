Manchester United “expected” to push for Oscar Gloukh



Manchester United are “expected” to try and position themselves at the front of the queue for Oscar Gloukh’s services, according to a report from Spain.

Fichajes contend Gloukh is on United’s radar but Old Trafford officials are acutely aware of the growing interest in the Israeli midfielder from clubs across Europe.

The Spanish outlet believes Premier League rivals, Arsenal, are similarly interested in Gloukh while Barcelona are long-standing admirers.

The Catalan club reportedly attempted to sign Gloukh in January this year, though the midfielder had already committed to a move to Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian club forked out €7m to sign the Israeli on a four-and-half-year deal.

Gloukh had previously produced nine goals and eight assists for Maccabi Tel Aviv in just thirty-three games – impressive returns for a player so young.

The talented youngster has similarly impressed since landing in Europe, returning five goals and two assists, while demonstrating the skill and technical ability which has alerted Europe’s top clubs.

United had been linked with Gloukh this summer with many fans getting the chance to see the midfielder in action for Israel during the U21 European Championships.

Gloukh helped his country to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Israel would eventually lose to England 3-0 with the Three Lions going on to win the competition, beating Spain by a single goal in the final. Gloukh’s performances in this tournament just brought further credence to the interest he’s attracting across Europe.

The midfielder appears to have one specific team in mind, however, expressing a strong inclination to play for Real Madrid.

“My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabéu with the Real shirt. It would be the pinnacle for me, ” Gloukh revealed in an interview.

Officials at Camp Nou, as well as Old Trafford, will not be enthused by these words. It’s Gloukh’s ability with his feet which will keep them interested in his services, however.

