Marc Skinner praises his Manchester United women team after 2-1 win at Villa



Marc Skinner said he didn’t expect that performance after Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

His comments come after the United manager said he only had five days to train with most of his squad due to the international window.

United were strong in the first half, dominating possession and creating plenty of chances going forward.

However, it was the hosts who took the lead in the second half as Rachel Daly drilled her strike into the bottom corner.

But it took just three minutes for United to equalise through player of the match Lucia Garcia, who pounced on a loose ball in the Villa box.

With eight minutes of injury time to play, there was plenty of time for United to get a Fergie time winner and it was Rachel Williams who headed in following a Nikita Parris cross.

Skinner said: “We’re not quite ready where the players know exactly what the other one is doing. We have had the five days together with a complete team.”

Garcia and new signing Geyse linked up well in attack, a commendable effort given that Geyse had just arrived at the club.

Skinner continued: “They have seen patterns, ideas but I think the best players read off each other. That is an absolutely wonderful performance considering we haven’t had time together. When you get a team like Aston Villa, they are a team who can take points off anybody.”

“I didn’t expect that performance. I expected the quality of the people but I didn’t expect the quality of the dominant performance. We have to score more but that will come.”

Geyse almost had a perfect debut with the best chance of the first half coming from the Brazilian international, who forced a good save from Villa keeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Speaking of his new number 23, Skinner gushed: “We’re adding the individuals who can do something radical. She has a wonderful ability to win a game on her own if she needs to.”

He continued: “That’s what we didn’t have [before]. We have been the best team for a long time, we have the togetherness and that’s got us through some tough games, but now we are adding the individuals who can do something magical and you will see that in Geyse throughout the season.”

United witnessed a lot of those late winners last season, including their away fixture against Villa where they won 3-2.

Rachel Williams made an impact from the bench and it was as if she was picking up where she left off, scoring the winner in the 92nd minute.

Skinner commented: “As soon as that ball is in the air, you don’t even need to look, you know Rachel Williams is coming. She is so clean and so fair. It’s unique and it puts you on edge. It’s such a delicate header.”

He praised his forward even further: “It’s her 13th season [in the Women’s Super League] and to play with the effervescence she does, it’s a credit to footballers. She’s a credit to our sport. She is brilliant in her role.”

Attention now turns to this Friday when United will take on Arsenal and former star Alessia Russo in their first home game of the season at Leigh Sports Village.