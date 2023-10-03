Match report: Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray

Manchester United have lost their second consecutive group stage match in the Champions League as Galatasaray beat them 3-2 at Old Trafford in an eventful match.

United were orchestrators of their own downfall as individual errors unraveled their 2-1 lead in the second half.

Manchester United started off brightly with a chance for Captain, Bruno Fernandes within the opening two minutes.

Galatasaray showed their ability to counter after a Manchester United corner was delivered well to Mejbri but he took too long to cross it and was closed down allowing the visitors to break.

Luckily United recovered well and that, coupled with the indecision and lack of options allowed United to cut out the threat.

At the other end, United were building the pressure and it paid off in the 17th minute as Rashford picked up the ball just past the halfway line and went on a blistering run down the right. He had Hojlund in support and found him with a perfectly weighted pass which the Danish international headed in to give United the lead.

Within five minutes, the Turkish side responded and it was the former Manchester United man Zaha that tussled with Dalot in the box and managed to smash the ball into the ground before it looped up over Onana and into the back of the net.

After that, the game became more intense with challenges flying in from both sides, Casemiro got booked for a high boot, Dalot was shown a yellow card and so did the Galatasaray manager, who got booked for dissent.

Just before half-time the ball fell kindly to Mount inside the penalty area and as he dug it out, he thought he’d scored but unfortunately it was blocked by his own player, Mejbri, to prevent the hosts from taking the lead.

In the second half, the first attack came from the Turkish Champions as Mount was caught in possession but Lindelof put a good block in at the edge of the area.

With Galatasaray controlling the second half well, out of nowhere Rashford made a blistering run after getting in behind the defence at the halfway line. He was one on one with the retreating keeper but instead decided to pull it back to the on-rushing Fernandes, but the defence had kept up with the Portuguese international and turned it behind for a corner.

The crowd turned it up a notch, trying to sing the Reds over the line and it looked like it had paid off when Mount found Hojlund on the six yard mark. He controlled it with his right foot before shifting it onto his left and smashing it into the back of the net but the linesman raised his flag.

It was chance after chance for United after that, Casemiro was pushing further up the pitch and had a shot blocked whilst Mount smashed one wide.

67 minutes in and Hojlund restored United’s lead as Sanchez slipped, allowing the Danish striker to run into space and slot it past Muslera, who collided with his own defender as Hojlund peeled away to celebrate.

But United just went to sleep again and after dominating play for the majority of the second half. Within four minutes of them taking the lead, Galatasaray equalised again.

It was the downfall of the Manchester side as Onana, playing out from the back, passed it straight to Mertens and Casemiro had no choice but to bring him down in the penalty area and take the sending off for his side, conceding the penalty.

Luckily for the Reds, Icardi blasted his penalty wide of the post.

But United were on the back foot and it was only a matter of time before Galatasaray took the lead and the penalty taker redeemed himself as he ran onto the ball and kept his cool as he slotted it past Onana.

It summed up United’s season so far as they slumped to rock bottom of their Champions League group.

Team: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat, Mejbri (Eriksen 45), Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford (Garnacho 67)