Rasmus Højlund – the rare bright light against Galatasaray



Rasmus Højlund was the only player who could hold their head up high by the end of a chaotic night at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray ran out 3-2 winners but ultimately it was Manchester United who lost this game, having looked comfortable and dominant for large parts of proceedings.

The team imploded following an unforgivable mistake by Andre Onana which, in turn, led to a terrible tackle by Casemiro in United’s box. A penalty and a red card ensued, the latter of which effectively put the game beyond the reach of a side who always seem to panic in the face of pressure.

Højlund’s performance constitutes the only tangible positive which can be taken from tonight’s debacle.

The dynamic Dane was a constant threat for Galatasaray’s defence, either overwhelming them with his pace and power or deftly dancing past them with his skill and technique.

Two brilliantly taken goals would have been accompanied by a third had Højlund’s large frame not been a few inches on the wrong side of a defender. The striker’s hat-trick was denied by the offside flag following the best piece of team play on the night by United, with Højlund’s clever turn and finish an example of exemplary centre-forward work.

Beyond the goals, however, Højlund was excellent.

His link-up play was strong, constantly finding team mates with well-timed and well-executed passes, particularly Marcus Rashford.

In the air he was strong while his runs in behind were a continuous source of anxiety for the Turkish side’s defenders.

Similarly, his pressing and work-rate were excellent, with Højlund’s fitness put to the test by playing a full game, without eleven players for the final portion. The Dane passed the stamina test with aplomb.

Højlund looked every bit of a world-class number nine this evening. He looked worth every penny of the significant investment United made to bring him to Old Trafford tonight. He looked like a United player.

It’s a shame the same can’t be said for some of his teammates.

