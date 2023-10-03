Sergio Reguilón in line to return against Brentford



Sergio Reguilón is set to return from injury this week and may be fit to face Brentford on the weekend, according to a Manchester Evening News report.

Samuel Luckhurst has revealed that while the Spaniard did not train yesterday, the “provisional aim” is for Reguilón to return this weekend.

No sign of Sergio Reguilon training. Provisional aim is for him to be fit for Brentford. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 2, 2023

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Saturday at 3pm as Erik ten Hag’s side looks to make amends for the wrongs of last week.

A disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at home ensured Ten Hag has presided over the first United side in the Premier League era to lose four of their opening seven league games. This group of players truly love breaking records.

United will face off against Galatasaray in the Champions League tonight, though this is expected to come too early for Reguilón.

Ten Hag will be boosted by the Spaniard’s return as he is the only natural left-back in the squad at present, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continuing to recover from their own injury concerns.

Sofyan Amrabat was deployed at left-back in the last two games, with contrasting results.

The pace and threat Reguilón offers down the left-hand side of the pitch will be a welcome addition, however, particularly for Marcus Rashford, who is currently enduring one of his worst bouts of form in a United shirt.

The English forward was widely criticised on the weekend for an abject display in which he continuously gave the ball away and rarely troubled the Crystal Palace fullback.

The addition of a natural left-back with the speed and stamina to provide a constant overlap could be the key to lifting Rashford out of this funk however. It’s little surprise United’s number ten’s form has plummeted without his trusted left-hand side ally – Shaw.

While Amrabat offered quality on the ball against Palace, his tendency to invert into midfield offers little support to Rashford. Reguilón’s flying style will be far more complimentary to United’s most potent attacker.

Reguilón’s return will, therefore, be a significant boost to a team who have looked starved of attacking threat in recent weeks.

