Xavi names Marcus Rashford as one of the toughest players faced as Barcelona boss



Barcelona manager Xavi has named Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as one of three elite players he has struggled against during his time in the Camp Nou dugout.

The Blaugrana came up against United in the Europa League play-offs last season.

Rashford found the back of the net with a brilliant goal in a superb display at Barca’s home in a 2-2 draw.

United won the return fixture in a 2-1 victory to dump their European rivals out of the competition.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Xavi admitted that his players found it hard to keep Rashford quiet.

The former legendary midfielder was asked to name his most difficult player to stop as Barca’s head coach. He said, “With Rashford we struggled a lot. But also Vinicius, [Karim] Benzema.”

Last season, Benzema who is currently with Saudi Arabia giants Al-Ittihad, scored five times for Real Madrid against Barcelona.

Vincius Jr also registered a goal.

In total, Rashford managed a total of 30 goals and 11 appearances for United last term, in what was his most prolific season attacking-wise.

In this campaign, however, the England international has struggled to replicate the form that made him almost unstoppable in 2022/23.

He has only scored on one occasion across eight appearances in all competitions – his stunning curling effort against Arsenal in the 3-1 defeat on September 3 at the Emirates.

During his presser ahead of the Galatasaray game on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag backed Rashford to return to his best.

The Dutch coach told reporters, “If he works hard and invests every day, with the right focus and if the team around him supplies and helps him with movement, then it will come and Rashford is a player who’s capable of scoring a goal in every game.”

“When he’s coming in the right spots, he will score.”

