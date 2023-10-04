Erik ten Hag is worried his message is not getting through to some Man United players



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly has concerns about just how mentally strong some of his players are and whether his message is getting through to them.

United lost their second game in a row when they were beaten 3-2 by Galatasaray on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Red Devils were in control for most parts of the game but whenever they scored to take the lead, their opponents equalized only a few minutes later.

United’s inability to hold on to leads has been an ongoing problem for the team this term, and the situation reared its ugly head once more vs. Galatasaray.

It’s increasingly clear that when the going gets tough for the 20-time English champions, heads drop and there is no response to adversity.

A report covered by The Peoples Person highlighted this problem. In particular, it was indicated that there are worries within Old Trafford about Marcus Rashford and just how much the Englishman has struggled to replicate his form from last season.

So far, Rashford has only registered only one goal in all competitions.

Club staff have apparently highlighted the forward’s body language and poor decision-making as problems possibly affecting both him and the team.

These reports have been corroborated by ESPN’s Rob Dawson, who writes: “sources close to Ten Hag have told ESPN that he doesn’t feel he can be as harsh in his criticism of the players as he’d like because there are concerns about the mental fragility of the squad.”

“He has also raised the issue of having the right body language when setbacks happen in games, and is increasingly frustrated that his message isn’t getting through to particular members of his squad.”

Dawson does not divulge the names of the stars in question.

If United are to be successful in their efforts to get themselves out of the current predicament and return to winning ways, the players will have to show a bit more resolve and bite. From the outside looking in, this kind of winning mentality that the club is famous far seems to be lacking.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly be keen on seeing significant improvement on Saturday when his side hosts Brentford at Old Trafford.

