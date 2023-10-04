Erik ten Hag reaffirms trust in Andre Onana after another howler against Galatasaray



Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation was expected to be sorted for the next half a decade after this summer but the reality hasn’t been as rosy so far.

New signing Andre Onana has started like a walking calamity and the worries compounded with another shocking performance against Galatasaray.

Onana flapped at crosses, mishit passes, let in shots, and played an all-around nervous game.

As a result, United’s Champions League hopes are left hanging by a thread after the home loss to the Turkish club.

However, in his post-match comments, manager Erik ten Hag was certain in his trust in the Cameroonian.

Questioned whether backup signing Altay Bayindir could be given a go against Brentford, Ten Hag said in no uncertain terms, (via the Manchester Evening News):

“We are happy with our goalkeeping group, definitely with Andre, and Andre was in one semi-finals of the Champions League, last season he was in a final of the Champions League, he has the capabilities to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He showed that and he will do. We have already seen in games his great capabilities, also his personality after he made a mistake. He will bounce back and I’m sure he will do in the coming games as well.”

It is no secret that Onana is a signing Ten Hag pushed desperately for and he was delighted when it was over the line.

His ball-playing skills were expected to be transformative for the club. Although his shot-stopping was under the scanner, it would worry Ten Hag that even his passes have been astray recently.

However, Onana doesn’t need to look much further than his predecessor.

David de Gea had a nightmare start to his United career before he flourished to become one of the world’s best. The Cameroonian and the manager will hope the same happens again.

