Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have suffered some bad luck in the transfer market

Manchester United’s performance in the transfer window over the past decade has left a lot to be desired.

A galaxy of stars have come and gone, with most of them failing to live up to their lofty expectations.

Angel di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Radamel Falcao are just some of the prominent names who had come but left without fulfilling their promise.

Look no further than Jadon Sancho for the shining example in the current crop that has underperformed since his big money move – to the point he is no longer available for selection.

After falling out with Erik ten Hag over accusations of poor training standards, the forward hasn’t been picked since the opening weeks of the season.

Sancho has since refused to apologise for publicly calling out his manager, which has led to obvious speculation over his future

Speaking on his Daily Briefing podcast, transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano says the club and player are still at loggerheads and Sancho will continue to train away from the first team until resolved.

“To be honest the situation is still more or less the same – the only way for Sancho to return to the Manchester United team is to apologise to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

“For the moment, there is no change at all, Ten Hag and his whole coaching staff want Sancho to apologise. Until then, Sancho will keep training with the youth team, not the first-team.”

A January move is looking increasingly likely, as confirmed by Romano, which would add Sancho to the long list of transfer failures under the Glazers.

“A move away in January now remains a very concrete possibility – we know that this is increasingly an option for Sancho, it’s becoming increasingly concrete,” he said.

United have been heavily criticized for their dealings in the market but Romano feels the club have suffered some bad luck along the way.

“Manchester United having a few problems like this now, with Sancho and also recently with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, I think it’s bad luck, it’s not on Man United,” said Romano.

The transfer expert doesn’t believe United have chosen the wrong players and feels the pressure at the club has played a role in the underwhelming performances.

“It’s not easy in modern football with lot of rumours, a lot of stories. For sure when you move to Man United there’s lot of pressure, it’s normal, but I honestly don’t think they picked the wrong players,” he says.

Despite Romano’s claims, United’s lack of direction in the transfer market has been clear.

A scattergun approach under different regimes has left United way behind their rivals both on and off the pitch with players signing for huge fees, on huge wages and failing to deliver.

Fans have been calling for a change in ownership which would provide United with a fresh approach in the market but the Glazer family seem to be in no mood to leave.

Despite placing the club on the market last year, the American owners remain at the helm with the multiple public offers still under discussion.

Everyone connected with the club remains desperate for a resolution to the situation which could eventually lead to United changing their ways in the market and getting more signings right, than wrong.