“I wish I’d gone”: Roy Keane reveals his “jealousy” at collapsed moves from Man United



Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has expressed his regret at not joining Bayern Munich or Juventus when the two European giants were interested in him.

Keane spent 12 years at United after joining in 1993.

He was a vital member of the team and was crucial to Sir Alex Ferguson’s side which went on to dominate English football and the European stage.

The ex-midfielder eventually left United in 2005 after falling out with Sir Alex.

This is after Keane made some controversial comments about his teammates on club media that the legendary United boss strongly took issue with.

At 34, his options were extremely limited. He moved to Celtic where he only played one more season of professional football before hanging up his boots.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Keane admitted that he wishes he had pushed to join the likes of Bayern and Juventus early on in his career.

When asked by Gary Neville whether he was close to joining Bayern, Keane said, “Yeah, very close, yeah.” He went on to say, “Wish I bloody had! I wish I’d gone abroad, yeah.”

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright then questioned him about Juventus’ interest in his services. Keane replied, “I agreed a deal yeah, obviously my contract was up a couple of times when I did my cruciate and then came back and I had opportunities to go on a free.”

“A part of me is jealous when I see other lads now going abroad because it’s a great experience for a family and maybe, but again, I was really happy at United and content.”

“If I knew how it was going to end and look back now with loyalty and all that type of talk with Ferguson, I probably should’ve definitely gone abroad and experienced a different league.”

With the Red Devils, the North Irishman won the Champions League, an astounding seven Premier League titles and four FA Cup trophies.

