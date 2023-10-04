Man United’s Bruno Fernandes tops workload list according to new data released



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes ranks in first position in a workload list according to new data released by FIFPRO and Football Benchmark.

The research sought to determine the workload demands levelled on the shoulders of elite men and women football players.

According to FIFPRO, 1,800 sports athletes playing at the top level were closely studied.

The report revealed, “Bruno Fernandes racked up the most minutes (6,666) of any player from 15 September 2022 to 15 September 2023.”

The findings also showed that the Portugal international amassed an incredible 29,486 minutes since the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup that was held in Russia.

“Fernandes, who has played over 900 minutes so far this season, has also racked up the most minutes (6,666) of any men’s player from 15 September 2022 to 15 September 2023.”

Gustavo Gomez who plays for Palmeiras and Al Ahly star Mohamed El Shenaway came in second and third positions respectively after Fernandes.

FIFPRO President David Aganzo has previously been quick to emphasise the need to manage players’ workload and look after their welfare – a sentiment that most other Premier League managers have expressed, including Erik ten Hag.

United have had to deal with multiple injuries to a number of their first-team players this season.

Aganzo pointed out, “Intense workload remains one of the most important issues for players in top-tier competitions. While the calendar continues to be expanded, there are just not enough safeguards to protect players’ well-being, performance, and career longevity.”

Fernandes’ reliability has always been an attribute of his that United supporters appreciate.

However, he must be taken care of and when the opportunity presents itself, rested so as to recover adequately for the next game.

