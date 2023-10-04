Manchester United and Manchester City to go head-to-head for Kaoru Mitoma



There is not one aspect that is working for Manchester United at the moment as they have now lost six out of their 10 games in all competitions this season.

Question marks will be raised about the defence and upfront, maybe not in the Champions League but in the Premier League where they have scored only seven times, the lowest among the top 12 sides.

Manager Erik ten Hag must be scratching his head after seeing the kind of performances being put in by last season’s top-scorer Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has been poor upfront and on the left

He has looked like a shadow of himself, devoid of confidence as seen from his horrendous attempt at passing with only the goalkeeper to beat against Galatasaray.

His decision-making has been questioned by pundits and fans alike and he keeps running into cul-de-sacs, hoping to bulldoze his way through instead of getting his head up and looking for options.

While his stint as the striker was bound to fail as the Mancunian has revealed that he does not fancy playing there, he has struggled out on the left as well, scoring only once so far in the Premier League.

Right wing remains another problematic area with Jadon Sancho expected to be moved on as early as January after a major tiff with the United boss.

The Peoples Person has reported that the club will target a winger during the winter transfer window with Pedro Neto‘s name doing the rounds.

Now Fichajes have claimed that Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma is a target with Manchester City also in the race for the Japanese international.

“Manchester City and Manchester United are planning an exciting signing in the winter market. Both Manchester clubs are eyeing Brighton’s 26-year-old Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma as a key addition to their respective squads.

“The competition to secure Mitoma’s signature will surely be intense, as his talent and age make him a coveted target in the transfer market, with the possibility of big titles leading Manchester City to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for Mitoma.”

United vs City for Mitoma

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since his arrival in England, scoring 13 times including three this term already, while also providing 11 assists.

Apart from his goal contributions, it is his general wing play, and ability to beat a man and subsequently find a teammate despite tight marking that has set him apart from his peers.

The Seagulls are known to drive a hard bargain for their players and they are expected to ask for more than double his market value of €32 million as per Transfermarkt.

The Glazers usually do not spend in January and Ten Hag had to make do with two loan signings at the start of the year. Pep Guardiola does not have to contend with such issues and they already seem to have a head start.

