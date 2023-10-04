Manchester United enter the race for in-demand MLS sensation Julian Hall



The official stance from Manchester United in the summer was that they needed to move on first-team players in a bid to raise capital so as to allow Erik ten Hag to bring in more players.

Unfortunately, the club failed to move on quite a few players who are on high wages but not in the manager’s plans and ultimately were forced to sell plenty of academy graduates.

The likes of Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, Matej Kovar, Anthony Elanga and Marc Jurado were just a few names who left permanently over the course of the summer transfer window.

United’s academy recruitment is on an upward curve

But that does not mean Erik ten Hag is not a believer in the club’s youth academy, already overseeing the breakthrough of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo while also giving Dane Gore his debut.

United’s academy recruitment has also improved over the course of the last few years, with the club winning the race for the likes of Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri, and Gabriele Biancheri just to name a few.

The club are now on the hunt for Major League Soccer sensation Julian Hall, who last week became the second-youngest player ever to play in the competition.

The New York Red Bulls academy sensation is being eyed by Europe’s elite and it will be fascinating to see where he eventually ends up.

“Chelsea want to sign 15-year-old American Julian Hall, who last week became the second-youngest player ever to play in Major League Soccer when making his debut for New York Red Bulls.

Race for Julian Hall heating up

“Hall last month signed a new contract until 2026 but Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are tracking the talented winger,” the Evening Standard reported.

Chelsea have been tracking the youngster for a long time now and were even planning on offering him a trial at Cobham.

But his new contract means the MLS side can block the trial request and ask for a substantial transfer fee.

Interestingly, Hall’s current club can also offer him a passage to Europe through Red Bull’s football club network and that might offer easier access to first-team football.

