Manchester United launch investigation into ticket fiasco vs Galatasaray



Manchester United are investigating an issue with tickets which saw a huge number of Galatasaray fans in the home section of Old Trafford last night.

United limped to an embarrassing 3-2 defeat against the Turkish side which has left Erik ten Hag‘s side bottom of their Champions League group.

Samuel Luckhurst tweeted out a video showing large groups of Galatasaray fans celebrating after the game, describing how it explained why Old Trafford felt like a home match for the Turkish club at times.

This was taken by a friend who’s a season-ticket holder in the second tier of the Stratford End. No wonder it felt/sounded like a home game for Galatasaray at times last night #mufc pic.twitter.com/5FJpUwQtjc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 4, 2023

The Athletic confirmed this feeling as genuine with a report detailing how a “large section” of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand was dominated by away fans, while “hundreds” more appeared in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, eventually making their way towards the away section.

There was uproar on social media as a result, with many United fans expressing their frustration and dismay at being unable to secure home tickets for themselves, despite thousands of Galatasaray fans being able to do so.

The Athletic’s report reveals the club do have measures in place to try and prevent this situation from occurring:

“As with all European fixtures, United had measures in place to try and stop away supporters from gaining access to home areas, including a ban on ticket sales to anyone with a Turkish address.

At this stage, United believe that touting and sales through official channels to UK-based Galatasaray fans was the cause of the issue.”

The attempt to segregate home and away fans falls in line with UEFA guidance, which state:

“The visiting association or club must be allocated 5 per cent of the total stadium capacity as tickets for their supporters in a dedicated sector of the stadium. This sector of the stadium must be capable of being segregated from other sectors. The location of away supporters within this sector must be agreed in advance by police and public authorities.”

There is an obvious safety risk in allowing large swarms of away fans to flood into the home sections of the ground, while the idea of it being unfair on fans of the home side – who are prevented from attending – makes the situation even worse.

As such, United have launched an investigation into last night’s events, aimed at exploring the factors which enabled it in the first place, to ensure it’s prevented from happening again.

