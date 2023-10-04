Manchester United want a winger and midfielder in January



Manchester United have suffered their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign and are in danger of failing to qualify from their Champions League group and the pressure is being ramped up on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is having to deal with injuries to all his key defenders, poor form of the players who thrived under him in the previous season, and numerous off-field controversies.

The right-wing has been a major problem in the past month with both Antony and Jadon Sancho missing due to varying reasons.

While the Brazilian is back training and could be in consideration for the Champions League home tie against Galatasaray, Sancho looks certain to leave.

Ten Hag needs help in January

If the links with Borussia Dortmund actually end up coming true during the winter transfer window, then the Red Devils will require an addition on the wings.

Another problem plaguing the manager has been selecting the best possible midfield combination. New signing Mason Mount struggled in the opening two games.

Christian Eriksen fixed it to an extent but he struggles on the big occasions while Casemiro has been really poor so far, and looks like he cannot shield the defence on his own.

So the manager brought in Scott Mctominay to add more bite at the centre of the park, but despite his impeccable international form, he has struggled to impact games for the club.

Sofyan Amrabat was brought in on loan on deadline day to help with this mess but due to injuries at the back, he has been forced to play as an auxiliary left-back.

The lack of consistency with regards to selection of personnel in the middle of the park has made it difficult for the team to build a rhythm of playing together.

Football Insider has claimed that the 20-time English league champions are open to strengthening on the wings and in the middle of the park in January.

“Man United are eyeing moves for a winger and central midfielder in the January window following a poor start to the new season, sources have told Football Insider.

Recruitment on the wings and in midfield being planned

“Club chiefs are drawing up a shortlist of potential winger targets in the event the England international is not reintegrated at Old Trafford.

“Meanwhile, central midfield is also seen as key on the January agenda despite the summer signings of Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount.”

Pedro Neto is one name who has emerged as a target for the wings but it must be remembered that the Glazers are not in favour of huge investment in January.

Ten Hag had to make do with a couple of loan signings last winter and it is doubtful that the owners would sanction a major purchase.

