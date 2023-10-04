“Put pressure on Casemiro”: Galatasaray boss reveals clever tactic that sunk Man United



Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has revealed that he instructed his players to target Casemiro in their efforts to pull off a surprise win against Manchester United.

The Turkish giants beat United by three goals to two in what was a calamitous defeat for Erik ten Hag’s men in their second Group A game in the Champions League.

As it stands, the Red Devils have a difficult task to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

A brace from Rasmus Hojlund was simply not enough to clinch victory for United, who committed far too many mistakes defensively.

After the game, Buruk spoke to his side’s official media and conceded that his tactical plan primarily revolved around pressuring Casemiro and forcing the Brazilian into making mistakes – it worked.

“We wanted to put pressure on Casemiro in the midfield with Torreira,” he said.

“Kaan (Ayhan) is a player who plays well defensively and without the ball. We wanted to use both together. I think Kaan performed a very important task. He gave support.”

Buruk also said, “Our real happiness is that a Turkish team beat the English team here. A 3-2 victory that will be remembered for many years.”

“It is an important result for us and Turkish football. As its name suggests: Galatasaray, the Conqueror of Europe.”

It’s emerging as a worrying trend that the opposition is regularly opting to target Casemiro. After United’s defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend, Roy Hodgson also admitted that neutralising the 30-year-old was the foundation on which the Eagles’ victory was founded.

Hodgson explained that by virtue of Casemiro dropping deep, United found it harder to hit dangerous passes that previously hurt his side in the Carabao Cup.

It’s an area of the game Ten Hag and his coaching staff will undoubtedly be looking to remedy. A possible solution is to play Sofyan Amrabat, who has the ability to move freely while under pressure. The Moroccan is also a brilliant passer with the ability to retain the ball and keep proceedings ticking.

