Raphael Varane reveals how the squad has been helping Harry Maguire



Generally, when a team keeps losing, news about dressing room cliques and disagreements comes to the fore.

However, at Manchester United currently, the players do seem to be pulling in the same direction.

Raphael Varane talked to TNT Sports on the eve of the Galatasaray game, which United went on to lose 2-3, and was asked about the defensive dynamics at the club.

In the absence of first-choice partner Lisandro Martinez, Varane was asked how the squad has been dealing with the incessant abuse aimed at Harry Maguire.

He revealed that the squad is fully behind him, giving him support to help him get back to his best.

He said,

“It’s never something positive, obviously, but we try to stick together, to be united. That’s very important. We do our best to help our teammates. That’s our role, and that’s what we are doing.”

When asked about who he would prefer to play alongside in Martinez’s absence, he gave a copybook answer that stressed his leadership credentials.

“We have to adapt. We are playing with players with experience, and we have good communication.

“We try to do our best. It’s a teamwork. We know in football, that injury is part of our job, so we have to adapt and do our best to help the team.”

So far, Varane has been partnered by Victor Lindelof instead of Maguire but as the games load up, it is likely that the Englishman will also play a crucial role in the season ahead.

In such a scenario, it is to nobody’s benefit at the club if a player who’s out of confidence is played and costs the team.

Therefore, the comments from Varane make a lot of sense and fans will be hoping Maguire finds the form that once made him indispensable to the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

