Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s U-turn is aimed at taking majority control in 2026



Manchester United’s protracted takeover process has taken a sharp turn recently after news emerged of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s change in approach.

Initially, the INEOS chairman and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamal Al Thani were interested in a majority takeover but were willing to employ vastly different methods to reach their objective.

While the British petrochemicals billionaire was open to keeping the Glazers on as minority stakeholders, Sheikh Jassim wanted 100 percent of the club.

Sir Jim’s restructured bid heavily criticised

The Peoples Person recently reported that INEOS were now open to a minority stake, in the range of 25 percent which would allow the deeply unpopular American owners to remain in control of Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe would be buying both Class A and B shares but the Glazers would remain the majority owners and the funds could then be used to upgrade the stadium and the training facilities at Carrington.

The Qatari prince has remained steadfast in his motive and now as per Football Insider, Ratcliffe’s restructured bid is a ploy to break the impasse with the view to eventually gaining majority control.

The report states that Ratcliffe will initially be a minority shareholder but would eventually acquire the majority of the club over the course of three years.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s latest Man United takeover bid would see him take majority control in 2026, sources have told Football Insider.

“The new offer would see Ratcliffe initially acquire a minority stake at Old Trafford before incrementally increasing his shares in the club to take majority control in 2026.”

Sir Jim will eventually gain control in 2026

Avram and Joel Glazer have been the most reluctant to sell up, as they think they can mint more money from the club while the other four siblings are open to exiting.

The report states that the British billionaire would acquire the Class B shares (the ones with disproportionate voting rights) owned by the four siblings which would allow him majority control.

Fans will be bitterly disappointed to see the American family remain in charge for three more years with facilities regularly criticised while the first team suffers every season.

Protests are a regular affair and the toxicity around the club needs to go and that can only happen if the Glazers finally leave.