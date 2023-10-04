Tottenham Hotspur ready to rival Manchester United for Edmond Tapsoba



Tottenham Hotspur are ready to enter the race for Edmond Tapsoba in what could prove to be a decisive blow to Manchester United.

According to a report from Spain, the Bayer Leverkusen defender is firmly in the “crosshairs” of the London club, who are keen to further strengthen their defence.

Spurs added Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven to their defensive ranks this summer but desire another centre-half.

Eric Dier is the only senior centre-back in the squad outside of the two starters (Van de Ven and Christian Romero).

Tapsoba has impressed in Germany this season under the stewardship of Xabi Alonso.

Bayer Leverkusen currently sit atop Bundesliga and are undefeated in all competitions. Only Eintracht Frankfurt having conceded fewer goals in the league.

Fabrizio Romano reported Old Trafford officials had drawn up a three-man list for the centre-back position following “internal discussions” over the coming transfer windows.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva make up two thirds of the list with Tapsoba rounding it off.

United’s interest in the Burkina Faso centre-halve is understandable given Tapsoba’s qualities both on and off the ball.

The Bayer Leverkusen ranks in the elite categories for passing and progression statistics, with his ability with the ball at his feet a strong feature of Xabi Alonso’s side this season.

Physically Tapsoba is also impressive, capable of covering the flank as well as dominating through the middle.

His left-footedness is a positive for Ten Hag who prefers his LCB to be dominant with his left foot as it creates more natural passing angles.

This preference has often seen Luke Shaw deployed in that position, ahead of Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire.

United have been continuously linked with Tapsoba in recent months, though the defender did recently sign a contract extension.

The poor start to the season, engendered, in part, by a defensive crisis, may make Old Trafford officials revisit him in January however.

Which is why the report suggesting Spurs’ interest in Tapsoba has been “activated” could be damning for United’s plans.

