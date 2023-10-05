Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho and his partner announce the birth of their son



Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho and his partner have welcomed their newborn child.

The winger took to Instagram where he officially confirmed the birth of their son – Enzo Garnacho García.

He posted a picture of himself and his partner, Eva Garcia holding their infant. Garnacho also put up pictures of his son in what can only be described as a joyous occasion for the Carrington academy graduate.

In May, The Peoples Person covered a report which displayed photos of the pregnancy announcement and gender reveal party which was celebrated by the United star and his loved ones.

When he scored against Wolves in a 2-0 victory later that month, Garnacho dedicated his goal to his unborn child.

Several United stars and other professional players lined up to congratulate the 19-year-old on his status as a father.

David de Gea replied to Garnacho’s post with a love heart emoji.

Some of the Red Devils stars to respond to their teammate’s social media post were Sofyan Amrabat, Facundo Pellistri, Sergio Reguilon, Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Joe Hugill.

As he spends time with his partner and son, Garnacho will be hoping to get a start for United when his side hosts Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He came on as a substitute against Galatasaray when he replaced Marcus Rashford.

During the few minutes he was on the pitch, Garnacho was superb and could have even got on the score sheet, but his shot was slightly blocked by an opposition defender.

Amidst Rashford’s struggles for form, there is certainly an opening for the Argentina international to break into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

