Manchester United and Liverpool have their sights on Argentina’s rising star Thiago Almada



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure to deliver results after a dismal start to the new campaign which has seen the club lose six out of 10 in all competitions.

Injuries and off-field controversies have not helped but what has really let the manager down is the form of his trusted lieutenants like Casemiro.

The midfield has been a real cause for concern while goals have been hard to come by for the team and they are the lowest scoring among the top 12 teams in the Premier League.

United could do with a creative midfielder who can score

The Peoples Person has revealed that the club are mulling over making another addition to the midfield during the next transfer window.

Quinten Timber of Feyenoord has been linked with a move after impressing scouts and now Fichajes have revealed links with a rather surprising star.

It is not always that the Premier League heavyweights scout in the Major League Soccer but Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has impressed both United and Liverpool.

He was dubbed as a talent to watch out for when he first broke through at CA Vélez Sarsfield and he has really gone from strength to strength in the MLS.

His form was hard to ignore and he was even part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad and his creative abilities have seen him get compared to Argentina’s most famous son — Lionel Messi.

“Liverpool and Manchester United have their sights set on improving their attacking front for the 2024/2025 season and one of the players who has caught their interest is the Argentine Thiago Almada.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring Almada closely for some time and are considering making a bid for the young Argentine talent.

Thiago Almada, the next Lionel Messi

“Almada has been compared in the past to Lionel Messi, and both English teams see in him a potential reinforcement for their attack.”

While he mainly operates as the attacking midfielder with the licence to create, Almada can also do a job when played out on the wings.

In his first MLS season, the 22-year-old had scored seven times and registered as many assists but in the current season, he already has 12 goals and 14 assists.

His exploits have seen his market value soar to €27 million as per Transfermarkt and he could be one of the most lucrative MLS deals of all time once he does decide to make his next move.

