Manchester United have conducted numerous scouting missions and have been impressed with Quinten Timber



Manchester United’s dismal start to the current campaign has been caused by a multitude of factors including an ever-increasing injury list, off-field controversies but most importantly the displays put in by manager Erik ten Hag’s top stars.

The under-performance from players who were irresistible last season and stars who arrived for big money is giving the Dutchman sleepless nights.

One area that was strengthened during the summer but is looking like a major problem currently is the midfield. The manager is yet to find his ideal combo this season.

New signing Mason Mount was initially played alongside Casemiro but he ended up taking up advanced positions, akin to Bruno Fernandes, thus leaving too much space for the counter.

ETH is yet to unlock his perfect midfield combo

Christian Eriksen alleviated those problems but he struggles in the big away games while Scott McTominay has hardly affected play when given the chance.

The ideal scenario would have seen Sofyan Amrabat take up the mantle alongside the Brazilian but he has had to play as the left-back due to the numerous injuries and has struggled to adapt so far.

A huge issue has been the form of Casemiro himself and it is clear to see that he needs a partner who can shield the defence and have an eye for a pass.

The Peoples Person has revealed that a midfielder is high on the agenda ahead of next summer, and 90min have now revealed that the club’s scouting missions have found an interesting profile.

Feyenoord star Quinten Timber has impressed United’s scouts with his versatility and his ability to create but the chase will not be easy as almost all of Europe seems to be tracking the 22-year-old.

“Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber has left a lasting impression on scouts from several of the Premier League’s biggest teams, sources have confirmed to 90min.

“Timber, the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien, has impressed the Gunners on their scouting trips to De Kuip this term. From across Europe, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Napoli have all checked in on Timber’s recent performances.

“Scouts from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also filed favourable reports on Timber, who has carried his form from Feyenoord’s title-winning campaign into the new season.”

Quinten Timber attracting a lot of interest from all across Europe

The Netherlands U21 international has the ability to play as a defensive midfielder as well as further forward and has already registered one goal and three assists in 10 games.

During Feyenoord’s title-winning campaign, Timber was almost an ever-present figure, playing 31 times and scoring thrice while assisting the same number of times.

It is only a matter of time before Timber, like his brother, makes the cut for the national team and the Gunners might be in the lead just because of the family connection.

Ten Hag knows the league and player well and United should trust the manager’s judgement if he decides Quinten is the man for the Old Trafford midfield job.

He currently has a market value of €8 million as per Transfermarkt but expect that figure to increase manifold as soon as the Red Devils come calling.

