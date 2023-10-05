Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire called up to England squad



Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have received call-ups to the England squad for the upcoming October internationals.

The Three Lions are set to play on October 13th (ominously falling on a Friday) against Australia and October 17th against Italy.

The match against Australia will be a friendly, while the rerun of the Euro 2020 Final will be a qualifier for Euro 2024. Both matches will take place at Wembley.

Southgate has opted to include the two United stars despite their poor personal form – a reflection of the collective poor form of their club.

Erik ten Hag’s side have begun the season in historically poor fashion, losing four of their opening seven league games for the first time in Premier League history.

They sit currently 10th in the table, with a negative goal difference, and bottom of their Champions League group, with two losses from two games.

Maguire has started only one game for United since the last international break, during which he conceded an embarrassing own-goal to give Scotland a glimmer of hope in an otherwise routine victory for England. Southgate previously lambasted the coverage of Maguire, who he feels has always performed well internationally.

Rashford has featured far more regularly for his club, though his form has done a hop, skip and dance off the side of a tall cliff in this time. Calls for the forward to be dropped are acute amongst the United fanbase, with concerns over his wastefulness on the ball and his lack of productivity.

It’s little surprise either United player was called up, however, despite their current performance levels.

Southgate has increasingly tilted towards selections predicated on familiarity, with his personal favourites (such as Maguire) consistently making the squad, irrespective of their form.

The continued inclusion of Kalvin Phillips – a player his manager has publicly apologised for not being able to get to play well – or Jordan Henderson – now enjoying semi-retirement in Saudi Arabia – ahead of James Ward-Prowse, one of the best performing midfielders in the league this season, illustrates this tendency perfectly.

A break from the rigours of top-flight football may have been exactly what Rashford needed to recover his form. A respite from the harsh spotlight of England duty could have been what Maguire required to continue to rebuild his confidence.

Instead, both men will endure the draining experience of being on duty for an international break, and return to Old Trafford further impeded, either physically or mentally.

Thanks Gareth.

The full squad announcement can be found here:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

