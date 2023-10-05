Mark Hughes sacked by Bradford City



Mark Hughes has been sacked with immediate effect by Bradford City, with the League Two side languishing in 18th place.

The former United legend was appointed to the position in February 2022 alongside assistant coach Gyln Hodges.

Hughes enjoyed early success at the University of Bradford Stadium, helping his newly adopted side to reach the League Two play-offs with a 6th placed finish.

Bradford faced off against Carlisle United in the semi-final, winning the first leg at home 1-0.

Unfortunately, Carlisle would turn it around in the second leg in heart-breaking fashion for Bradford fans. Hughes’ side lost 2-1, sending the tie to extra time and, eventually, penalties. Bradford lost 3-1 in the shoot-out.

This season has not seen a reversal to this misfortune however.

Bradford sit towards the bottom of the table with four losses, four draws and only three wins.

A loss to the Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday appeared to be the straw which broke the camel’s back with the announcement of Hughes’ departure coming twenty-four hours later. Bradford had won only one of their previous seven matches following the defeat.

The club announced the decision via their website, thanking Hughes and Hodges for their contributions and wishing the pair well:

“They made a great impact when they arrived at the club, both on and off the field, and last season came close to delivering on our aims.”

“Unfortunately, since our defeat at Carlisle in the play-off semi-final, results have been disappointing, and after 11 league games we find ourselves a long way away from where we expect to be. As a result, the decision has been taken to move in a different direction in an effort to get our season on track.”

“On a personal level, I have very much enjoyed working alongside Mark and Glyn, and we go our separate ways on good terms. I would ask supporters to join me in wishing both them and their families the very best for the future, while reflecting on some of the memorable moments they brought us.”

It feels like it can only be onwards and upwards for Hughes, having been fired from the bottom of League Two.

