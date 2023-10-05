Napoli chose Rasmus Højlund to be Victor Osimhen’s successor



Napoli had considered making a move for Rasmus Højlund if their current centre-forward, Victor Osimhen, departed the club this summer.

A report from Italy (Tuttomercatoweb) reveals officials in Naples were planning for life after Osimhen, given the striker was attracting tangible interest from across the footballing world.

A host of major European clubs were linked with the Nigerian forward, as well as teams from the Saudi Pro League.

The possibility of a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabia is thought to have led Napoli towards developing a contingency plan, should Osimhen have been attracted by the exboritant financial package on offer.

The Italian club were intimately aware of Højlund’s talents, with the Dane having faced off against Napoli twice in the league last season.

It’s a testament to the talent, and potential for further development, Højlund possesses that the champions of Italy considered him a viable successor to a striker such as Osimhen.

The Nigerian returned 31 goals and 4 assists, playing a central role in helping Napoli to their first Serie A title in thirty-three years.

His energy and work-rate off the ball are also excellent; a constant source of angst for any defender unfortunate enough to line up against him.

Højlund posseses many similar attributes to his Napoli counterpart. A potent pairing of pace and power is matched with intelligent movement and a tireless work rate. He is the quintessential profile of a modern striker.

Such is the young Dane’s potential, Manchester United moved quickly and decisively this summer to secure his services from Atalanta at great cost. A deal worth a prospective £72 million was eventually agreed after weeks of fraught negotiation.

Following his impressive showing against Galatasaray on Tuesday night, United’s newest striker looks worth every penny. Højlund scored two fantastic goals and would, but for the linesman’s flag, have completed a memorable hat trick at Old Trafford.

His performance means he did not deserve to be on the losing side that evening.

United fans will just have to take comfort in the fact Højlund’s future is in red and white, rather than the blue of Napoli. And they may have Osimhen to thank for that.

