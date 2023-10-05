Official: Old Trafford not selected to host at Euro 2028



European Championship football will be coming to British soil in 2028, but Old Trafford will not be a venue for the tournament.

The UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 now stands unopposed following Turkey’s withdrawal, with the decision to confirm considered a formality.

As part of the process, the home nations’ bid must propose ten stadiums which could potentially host the games for the tournament.

The Peoples Person had previously covered a report detailing why Old Trafford would not be in the running for this list back in April, but the development in the bidding process brings this harsh truth back to the forefront of fans’ minds.

Old Trafford constitutes the most high-profile stadium to not be considered, with the club revealing they “mutually agreed to withdraw from the shortlist” because they could not provide “the necessary certainty around the availability of Old Trafford due to potential redevelopment of the stadium.”

While the prospect of long overdue investment being provided to modernise the stadium may be welcome news to United fans’ ears, the fact Old Trafford has been allowed to decline into such a state of disrepair under the parasitic ownership of the Glazers should not be ignored.

Gary Neville echoed this sentiment back in April, decrying how United’s home has “gone from being one of the best stadiums in the world to one that can’t even get into the top 10 in the UK and Ireland.”

The fact these words are as true now as they were six months ago reinforces the regression the Glazer ownership is subjecting United to.

The Etihad has been proposed in the ten-stadium host list given its suitability to the demands of modern football. It is a damning indictment that international football will be reaching English shores and Manchester’s representative to welcome teams and fans will be Manchester City.

The Proposed Stadiums:

Wembley (London)

Etihad (Manchester)

Bramley Moore-Dock (Everton)

Casement Park (Belfast)

St James’ Park (Newcastle)

Villa Park (Birmingham)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Principality Stadium (Cardiff)

Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

There is a distinct lack of certainty in the aforementioned club statement. The potential of redevelopment at Old Trafford has been a long-standing carrot dangled with disrespect by the owners in the face of a fanbase desperate to see their club be run correctly.

The fact United’s home cannot be considered for a tournament in five years time, but the potential stadiums in Merseyside (Everton’s proposed new ground – Bramley Moore-Dock) and Belfast (Casement Park), which are yet to be built, being included is an embarrassment.

As the proposed takeover saga continues to rage on in the background, seemingly with no resolution in sight despite the process fast approaching the twelve month mark, the Old Trafford faithful will be reaching new levels of frustration with the club’s current state.

Old Trafford’s condition is the symptom. The Glazers are the disease.

