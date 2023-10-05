Ole Gunnar Solskjær spotted visiting DC United



Ole Gunnar Solskjær was spotted visiting the DC United training facility yesterday where Wayne Rooney is currently manager.

Though the two United legends did not actually cross paths, with Rooney currently in Texas with his side as they prepare to face Austin FC in the MLS, there is a plan for them to meet.

Solskjær revealed he was heading to the East Coast to “see Wayne Rooney and David Beckham, see a few games and see what’s what.’

The Norwegian manager is not thought to be a prospective candidate for the DC United job.

Rooney’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, though there is a clause for a mutually agreed one-year extension.

The former forward has revealed he is “disappointed and frustrated” at the lack of communication between himself and the club over his future. Last month Rooney indicated there had been “no contact” for two months.

DC United currently sit one place outside the playoff spots on goal difference.

The club are without a General Manager with Lucy Rushton having stepped away from the role at the end of last season.

This lack of centralised leadership may explain why DC United have been so slow to communicate with Rooney over his future next season.

Sources at the club reveal they believe the new GM should be consulted over the manager’s future before any definitive decision is made.

Solskjær is not thought to be in the running for this GM position either.

It appears this is just a case of two former team-mates attempting to reconnect in a different part of the footballing world.

