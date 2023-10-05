Opposition analysts targeting Andre Onana’s positioning



The analysts for Manchester United’s opponents this season are specifically targeting Andre Onana’s positioning as an area they can exploit, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Mike McGrath reveals rival teams have identified the goalkeeper’s preference for “staying on his line” as a source of weakness, given how much it encourages shots on goal.

A source at a club United have played this season revealed players were instructed by coaches to “shoot early” as Onana’s placement “effectively makes the goal bigger” and, therefore, makes the probability of a goal bigger as well.

When United are in possession, Onana’s positioning is more proactive, often pushing up to function as the deepest pivot around which the ball rotates through the defence.

Out of possession, however, the Cameroonian retreats deep into his box. This tendency is one which opposition analysts have flagged in their preparations for United. With good effect.

Mauro Icardi’s winner on Tuesday night came via a poorly executed chip which still managed to beat Onana with ease, as he was far too close to his goal line. Similarly, Wilfried Zaha’s opener was able to evade the goalkeeper due to his refusal to come out and proactively deal with the situation.

The exact same scenario was present during Nottingham Forest’s first goal at Old Trafford. Onana stayed close to his line as Taiwo Awoniyi bore down on his goal, allowing the striker the simplest of finishes to put United behind.

The goalkeeper was brought to United under the auspice of an aggressive, proactive style. He was thought to be a welcome divergence to the tentative approach of David De Gea; a modern goalkeeper who would help push his team higher up the pitch.

The result has been a rather confusing contrast.

One possible explanation was Onana’s experience during a friendly against RC Lens at Old Trafford. The goalkeeper was rather embarrassingly lobbed from distance, falling into his own net with flailing arms.

Perhaps there was instruction from Erik ten Hag to not allow such a situation to occur again? Maybe it was just a personal decision by Onana to ensure he was staved from such humiliation in a competitive match.

Whatever has caused his retreat towards his own goal, Onana will need to bravely move on from it if he’s to have any chance of redemption at Old Trafford.

