Performance review: Rasmus Hojlund proving to be Manchester United’s signing of the summer

Since signing for Manchester United in August, the responsibility of leading the team’s attack has fallen squarely on the shoulders of Rasmus Hojlund.

With no natural striker in the squad except for a repeatedly injured Anthony Martial, expectations for the 20 year old began to build the moment he arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta.

Even as Man United have struggled throughout what has been a highly disappointing start to the season, Hojlund has already proven to be the club’s silver lining, showing his desire, energy, and finishing product even when the team has been at their lowest.

In fact, the argument could be made that he may in fact have emerged as Erik ten Hag’s best signing at United.

Making his debut against Arsenal following a back injury that saw him miss United’s first three Premier League matches, the Danish international’s 23-minute cameo proved to be a bright one.

Showing physicality against the Gunners’ defence and making some decent runs, Hojlund threaded a sublime backheeled pass to Alejandro Garnacho who put the ball into the back of the net.

Had Garnacho not been adjudged to be offside, Hojlund would have secured an assist on his club debut.

While he was still unable to get on the scoring or assist sheet during his subsequent Premier League performances against Brighton, Burnley, and Crystal Palace, there were several strengths that the Dane exhibited in his performances.

Across his four league matches to date, Hojlund completed 75% of his dribbles, while also contributing to Erik ten Hag’s transitional game by recovering two balls per game and winning back possession from opponents once per match. (Sofascore)

Still, it’s been in the Champions League where United’s new starting striker has shone the brightest.

Despite receiving minimal supply from his midfielders during the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in United’s opening Champions League group game, Hojlund showed just how opportunistic he is by scoring his first goal in a United shirt against the Bundesliga champions.

In his team’s second Champions League game against Turkish club Galatasaray, Hojlund unleashed his true potential, proving to be lethal in the midst of his team’s bitter 3-2 defeat at home.

Scoring two goals and seeing his third being ruled offside, Hojlund was truly one of the only glowing positives from United’s erratic performance.

What’s more, the Dane’s two goals came off his only two shots the entire evening, once again proving just how clinical he is when an opportunity comes his way.

The 20 year old’s impact is even more evident when compared to United’s other new summer signings.

Although goalkeeper Andre Onana has been more effective with the ball at his feet than predecessor David de Gea, his saving has been questionable, with Ten Hag revealing that he will talk with Onana about his struggles on the pitch.

While Mason Mount has shown good tackling and pressing ability for United, he has so far been unable to provide any finishing product in the form of goals or assists.

Sofyan Amrabat shone as one of United’s heroes during his debut in the 3-0 League Cup victory against Crystal Palace, however, the need to shift him from his natural position in the midfield to left-back amid United’s worsening injury crisis has interrupted his progress.

Full-back Sergio Reguilon surprised with his high-energy performances against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Burnley in the Premier League, however, injury has disrupted his positive start to life at Old Trafford, with fans hoping for the Spaniard to make his return against Brentford this weekend.

Ultimately, Hojlund has stood out from the pack as United’s signing of the summer so far this season, showing his enormous potential up front despite a lack of supply and even a decent pressing game without the ball.

Ten Hag will do well to foster communication between Hojlund and his teammates such as Marcus Rashford as he looks to begin United’s long-awaited season turnaround.