“Remarkable!”: Diogo Dalot hails Bruno Fernandes’ influence on Manchester United



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has praised Bruno Fernandes’ influence on the team even as the 20-time English champions undergo a period of turmoil due to poor results.

United lost yet again, this time in the Champions League to Galatasaray.

Rasmus Hojlund’s brace was not enough to secure a victory for Erik ten Hag’s men who were sloppy defensively – mistakes the opposition were all too happy to capitalise on.

Dalot spoke to the press after the game and adopted a positive tone amidst all the criticism and external noise from disgruntled and concerned supporters.

He took the opportunity to praise his captain despite the midfielder’s poor display during the match. Dalot said, “I think Bruno’s ability and influence on a team like ours is remarkable.”

“Not just because of his footballing qualities, which are unanimous, but also because of what he gives the team off the pitch, the leadership he has, the energy he gives.”

He added, “Having players like that is always an advantage for us, and a positive experience for every player who has the ability to play with him.”

“This is the third year I’ve been with him, I share a changing room with him, and every season we’ve grown, and I think with his help it’s easier for us to be in the best condition on the pitch.”

Dalot was also questioned about his own performance. In some instances, the right-back was not at his best. He was partly responsible for Galatasaray’s first goal.

A determined Wilfried Zaha put himself between the ball and Dalot and demonstrated tremendous strength to hold off the United star before acrobatically firing a shot that hit the full-back on the leg on its way into the back of the net.

Dalot seemed to struggle to contain the tricky Zaha, who had a lot of joy on the flank.

The Portugal international remarked that he is aware of the need to constantly improve and level up while playing for a club of United’s size and prestige.

He pinpointed his “physical capacity” as one attribute that he can provide to the team in plenty. He also reiterated his desire to play as many games as possible and help the Red Devils overturn the predicament they currently find themselves in.

