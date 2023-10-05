Saudi Arabian clubs will target Anthony Martial next summer



Nothing is going right for Manchester United at the moment, with six losses in 10 games in all competitions with manager Erik ten Hag under intense pressure.

While the defence has been criticised in the Champions League, it is the forwards who have failed to bail out the team in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund now has three goals in the Champions League but is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

Last season, Marcus Rashford could do no wrong and was the team’s top scorer. This season he has managed only one goal so far.

United’s struggle for goals and a reliable goalscorer

United’s No 9, Anthony Martial, has once again remained a peripheral figure, a line that pretty much sums up his United career.

He manages to show his worth in a few games then an injury strikes, and he gets mainly used as an impact substitute who has very little impact.

Ten Hag was impressed when he first arrived with the Frenchman’s application during pre-season and decided against moving him on, feeling he could get the most out of the former Monaco starlet.

In the end, Martial started only 17 times and managed nine goals and three assists, not too bad a return but he never produced a match-winning goal.

And this season, Martial has started only twice and managed one goal in the Carabao Cup and it does not look like he will usurp Hojlund anytime soon.

The French international was supposed to be the next big thing when he arrived and while fans have sung his iconic song from the terraces, he has hardly ever repaid the club or the fan’s faith.

No major club came forward for him during the summer transfer window even though United were open to his departure.

Saudi Arabia to target Martial next summer, United must oblige

A mix of his high wages and poor injury record means not too many clubs are willing to take a chance on him.

This is where Saudi Arabia comes in and as per Fichajes, clubs from the Saudi Pro League will try and sign him next summer. The player, himself, would prefer a return to his homeland but Saudi can pay him a much higher wage.

“Despite rejecting Saudi offers this summer, Martial’s inconsistency and injuries make him vulnerable. A return to Ligue 1 could be an option, but Saudi Arabia’s financial offers could be too tempting,” the report mentioned.

Bought for €60 million in 2015, the 27-year-old’s market value currently stands at €15 million as per Transfermarkt. United would do well to earn more than that.