“The owners are investing”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic defends Glazers amidst fan protests



Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defended the Glazers against accusations that they don’t invest in the team.

Since their takeover of United in 2005, United fans have always been steadfast in their resolve to get the Glazers out.

There have been demonstrations, boycotts and other forms of protests against the American family and their ownership of the club.

In recent seasons, these protests have only become more frequent amidst the stalled ongoing sale process.

Since they announced their intentions to hand over the reins at Old Trafford, Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been in competition to become United’s next custodian.

However, both bidders have fallen significantly short of the Glazers’ price tag.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Sir Jim, in an attempt to bring the stalemate to an end, proposed to complete a minority takeover of the Red Devils, with the aim of eventually gaining majority control in a few years.

While there seems to be no near end in sight to the takeover saga, the overwhelming sentiment from the fanbase is that the Glazers need to go. Their era of siphoning money from the club while not putting in any of their own must come to an end.

United’s debt has also hit alarmingly unsustainable levels, which was seen during the summer transfer window by just how limited Erik ten Hag was with regard to spending on his key targets.

Ibrahimovic spoke on Piers Morgan Uncensored and offered a completely different view from that shared by most United supporters.

The Swede admitted that while he’s not fully aware of the reasons why there is so much opposition to the Glazers, he is of the opinion that they have invested heavily into transfers and have backed managers.

He told Piers, “I think now in Manchester United, I don’t know, there are some kind of demonstrations about the owners to sell it and that, but just a reminder, the owners are investing.”

The 42-year-old added, “It is not like they are not investing because they brought in many players for a high amount of money.”

“So I think it’s a little bit wrong saying that they are not doing what the fans expect them to do, then I don’t know what the real reason is behind everything.”

The football icon’s words will not go down well with the fans.

