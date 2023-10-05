Two nominations from Manchester United for goal of the the month



Bruno Fernandes and Hannibal Mejbri have been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for September.

In what was an otherwise bitterly disappointing month for United fans, these two strikes by the United midfield pair were rare bright spots amidst a sea of negativity.

Hannibal’s vicious strike from distance came as a consolation goal in a disappointing 3-1 loss at home to Brighton.

It did ignite a spark in the Tunisian midfielder’s Old Trafford career, however, with Hannibal firmly placing himself in Erik ten Hag’s thoughts following this moment.

A fantastic match against Burnley saw the youngster cover the most distance by any player in the league this season; a performance Ten Hag labelled as “perfect.”

This game was won through Fernandes’ ridiculous volley.

Striking a ball with that clean and accurate a connection, dropping over your shoulder, is one of the hardest technical feats in football. United’s captain made it look like another day at the office such was the aplomb with which it left his boot.

It proved a decisive moment as United ran out 1-0 winners in a game they could have lost without Fernandes’ contribution.

While Hannibal’s goal was a special moment individually for the youngster, Fernandes’ volley was a different level to anything else produced this month.

A worthy winner for which United fans can vote here.

