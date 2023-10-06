Erik ten Hag says Sergio Reguilon will not be available to play Brentford



Erik ten Hag says Sergio Reguilon will not take part in tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford.

Reguilon was spotted in training this morning, raising hopes that United’s defensive injury crisis might finally be easing.

But speaking to reporters ahead of the game, the manager confirmed he had not made it in time.

Reguilon still out for #mufc tomorrow. Antony could start. Ten Hag completely ignored a query about Sancho. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 6, 2023

Erik ten Hag has donated a coat for Man Utd Foundation’s coat appeal. Fans going to tomorrow’s game at Old Trafford are invited to donate a coat – adult’s or child’s – which will be given to families living in poverty in the Greater Manchester area #MUFC https://t.co/sAMXllQBft pic.twitter.com/cOT5sLhHqr — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) October 6, 2023

According to The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst and ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Ten Hag also refused to acknowledge a question about Jadon Sancho but did confirm he remains unavailable for selection.

The manager was also asked about Marcus Rashford’s form and said ““Everyone at Manchester United backs him, the whole team supports him and believes in him, I am sure with that it will change and this will pass.

“Strikers when they don’t score, they need a moment and it will come. He’s so experienced and when he’s doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come and he’ll be on fire.”

Asked what he felt the problem was that has led his team to its worst start in 40 years, the manager said:

“Consistency, that is the problem we are struggling with. In parts of the game, I will say in big parts of the game, we do a lot of things right but then there are moments where we are struggling and in such moments we can’t survive.

“In this moment, you have to do the right things, so be consistent and do the job, be consistent in the communication and when you do that you keep the right organisation and do it like before.

“It’s difficult [to fix problems], but you do research and look at it. We’ve spoken about it, how we can improve and we make some agreements about that. I think it’s more than one factor, concentrations is one, but there’s other things.

“We’ve dropped the levels and we have to get back to those. There are reasons for that, but still, it’s not acceptable and we have to fight against it.”

He offered an explanation as to the reasons for the lack of consistency, saying:

“We’ve had to make changes [in the lineup] almost every game and the routine changes. You make mistakes as a team and the opponent takes benefit from it, so we need to be on the same page, we need communication in such moments, to be well organised.”