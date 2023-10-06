Erik ten Hag weighing up January move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele in January when the winter transfer window opens.

This is according to Football Transfers, who report that Ten Hag is keen on signing a right-back as he is unsure about the suitability of his current options – Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mukiele joined PSG from RB Leipzig in 2022 for a fee of £13.5million.

However, the 25-year-old has found life at the Parc des Princes extremely difficult. He has struggled for first-team minutes with the Ligue 1 champions.

“Erik Ten Hag wants to bring in a right back to Manchester United in January and sees Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele as a viable target, FootballTransfers has been told.”

“The Dutchman is a fan of the Frenchman’s versatility, given that he can play at centre-back either on the right or left, while he also has been deployed on the flank before.”

It’s understood that the Red Devils thought about bringing in Mukiele last summer but ultimately, a decision was made to hand Dalot and Wan-Bissaka the chance to prove themselves.

The belief is that neither of the two current United stars have been totally convincing so far.

As per Football Transfers, Ten Hag has doubts over Wan-Bissaka’s temperament and whether the Englishman has what it takes to be part of a title-winning side.

On the other hand, there are apparently concerns over Dalot’s physicality and his defensive abilities.

Dalot’s struggles in containing the tricky Wilfried Zaha during United’s loss against Galatasaray on Tuesday are seen as an instance of the Portuguese’s shortcomings.

Within Old Trafford, Mukiele is seen as an upgrade.

