Erling Haaland responds to Man United fans who tell him he’s not good



Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has disclosed that he is always astounded by Manchester United fans who regularly come up to him and say he is not good enough.

Haaland, who was once on United’s radar before moving to Borussia Dortmund, made the switch from Germany to the Premier League last season.

He took England’s top flight by storm, managing a record-breaking 36 goals in 33 starts for City.

So far this term, the 23-year-old has netted eight goals and registered one assist for his side in seven Premier League matches.

As his club’s talisman, Haaland led City to completing a treble-winning campaign.

Amidst United’s struggles upfront in terms of scoring goals and finishing chances – especially before Rasmus Hojlund’s signing – it makes sense that supporters could be ruing the club’s missed opportunity to sign Haaland who went on to join their closest rivals.

The Norwegian granted an interview to The Telegraph and made revelations about his interactions with some United fans.

He said while laughing, “Sometimes I meet Manchester United fans and they say this and that and tell me I am no good or whatever.”

“And I look at them and think ‘come on!’”

While there are few doubts about Haaland’s world-class status after all he has achieved at such a young age, that ship has sailed and most United fans will be focused on their new young goalscorer – Hojlund.

After his two goals against Galatasaray on Tuesday, the Dane became the youngest player to score in his first two Champions League appearances since Haaland achieved the feat for Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

Beyond his goals, the United star demonstrated his incredible hold-up play, strength and clever movement.

His finishing is also very good and if nurtured well, he can be a mainstay for the Red Devils for years to come.

