Ex-Man United star Paul Pogba facing four-year ban after B sample confirms positive drugs test



Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is facing a four-year ban from football after he tested positive in a counter-analysis of a B sample he provided.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Pogba tested positive for testosterone following Juventus’ first game of the Serie A campaign against Udinese.

Pogba did not play as he was on the bench. The former United man, however, featured in his side’s subsequent league clashes against Bologna and Empoli.

He was randomly selected for a drug test.

The Frenchman has not featured for Juventus since then because he was suspended while investigations carried on.

A counter-analysis was then checked and it also came back positive.

The National Anti-Doping Tribunal will be tasked with charging Pogba who is now facing a ban of between two and four years.

According to The Daily Mail, “The maximum suspension in such cases is four years – an initial two-year ban, which can be doubled if it is proven that the substance was taken deliberately.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus will make a decision soon regarding how to proceed with respect to Pogba.

🚨 BREAKING: Paul Pogba has tested doping positive also to backup sample today. 🇫🇷 Juventus will now decide how to proceed with his contract as Pogba faces risk of long-term ban. pic.twitter.com/SzLedWaTey — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2023

This episode represents the latest blow suffered by the World Cup winner since he left United to sign for the Old Lady last summer.

Consistent injuries have marred his time in Turin and denied the 30-year-old the chance to perform and show his abilities in Italy.

He has only played 12 times for Massimiliano Allegri’s side since completing his Old Trafford exit in 2022.

