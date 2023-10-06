Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero helps Boca Juniors to Copa Libertadores final

Manchester United made huge changes to their goalkeeping department this summer, with Andre Onana replacing David de Gea as the number one, at Old Trafford.

De Gea’s twelve year stay was brought to an end marking the dawn of a new era at the club. During the Spaniard’s time at United, a large spell of it was spent with Sergio Romero as his understudy.

The Argentine ‘keeper was a arguably the best number two in the game during his six year stint in Manchester, before eventually leaving in 2021.

Romero moved to Venezia for a season upon his departure, before returning to his native country to keep goal for Boca Juniors.

Whilst Onana is struggling to find his feet at Old Trafford, Romero is excelling in Buenos Aires.

The 36-year-old has played a key role in securing Boca’s passage to the prestigious Copa Libertadores final.

Romero saved two penalties last night’s semi-final victory against Palmeiras to set up a mouth-watering final with Brazilian side Fluminense.

🧤 2 penalties saved in the round of 16 vs Nacional.

🧤 2 penalties saved in the quarter-final vs Racing.

🧤 2 penalties saved in semi-final vs Palmeiras. Sergio Romero has helped Boca Juniors qualify for the Copa Libertadores Final. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/xEgyAk5rW8 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 6, 2023

Furthermore, the semi-final heroics tell only half the story of Romero’s impact throughout Boca’s route to the final.

The two stops last night were preceded by two penalty saves in both the quarter-final and the round-of-16, which were also decided by shootouts.

Romero’s incredible repeat performances have paved the way for Boca to compete for their seventh Copa Libertadores title.

A victory on November 4th would tie Romero’s side with Independiente as the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

United fans hold fond memories of the Argentine, particularly his performances in the Europa League success of 2017 which saw Romero shut Ajax out in the final after an excellent run in the competition.

Victory in the tournament remains the last time United lifted a European trophy having suffered some heartbreaking defeats in the same competition in recent years.

United fans around the globe will wish Sergio all the best for the upcoming final and beyond.